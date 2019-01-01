ñol

Lundin Energy
(OTC:LNEGY)
42.50
00
At close: May 3
36.8254
-5.6746[-13.35%]
After Hours: 3:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low29.05 - 45.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 284.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap12.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price42.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.65
Total Float-

Lundin Energy (OTC:LNEGY), Dividends

Lundin Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lundin Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.3438

Last Dividend

May 12, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lundin Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lundin Energy (LNEGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lundin Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on May 19, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Lundin Energy (LNEGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lundin Energy (LNEGY). The last dividend payout was on May 19, 2015 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next Lundin Energy (LNEGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lundin Energy (LNEGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on May 19, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lundin Energy (OTC:LNEGY)?
A

Lundin Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lundin Energy (LNEGY) was $0.34 and was paid out next on May 19, 2015.

