Lundin Energy (OTC:LNEGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lundin Energy
Lundin Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lundin Energy (OTC: LNEGY) was reported by DNB Markets on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LNEGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lundin Energy (OTC: LNEGY) was provided by DNB Markets, and Lundin Energy downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lundin Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lundin Energy was filed on March 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lundin Energy (LNEGY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lundin Energy (LNEGY) is trading at is $42.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.