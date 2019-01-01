QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.8/5.07%
52 Wk
29.05 - 41.4
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
48.33
Open
-
P/E
14.96
EPS
0.48
Shares
284.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:20AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Lundin Energy AB (formerly known as Lundi Petroleum AB) is an oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe, with operations focused on Norway. The company's main business is exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Lundin Energy targets 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and a pipeline of future growth opportunities, joined with industry- leading efficiency and low carbon emissions per barrel. Geographically, the company has offices in Norway, Sweden, and other countries. The firm generates revenue from crude-oil production.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lundin Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lundin Energy (LNEGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lundin Energy (OTCPK: LNEGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lundin Energy's (LNEGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lundin Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Lundin Energy (LNEGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lundin Energy (OTCPK: LNEGY) was reported by DNB Markets on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LNEGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lundin Energy (LNEGY)?

A

The stock price for Lundin Energy (OTCPK: LNEGY) is $35.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:19:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lundin Energy (LNEGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2015.

Q

When is Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNEGY) reporting earnings?

A

Lundin Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lundin Energy (LNEGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lundin Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Lundin Energy (LNEGY) operate in?

A

Lundin Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.