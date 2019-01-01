ñol

Landec
(NASDAQ:LNDC)
9.50
-0.37[-3.75%]
At close: May 31
9.50
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.48 - 9.9
52 Week High/Low7.65 - 12.88
Open / Close9.9 / 9.5
Float / Outstanding26M / 29.5M
Vol / Avg.67.7K / 85.7K
Mkt Cap280.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float26M

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Landec reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 5

EPS

$-0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$53.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$53.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Landec using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Landec Questions & Answers

Q
When is Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) reporting earnings?
A

Landec (LNDC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which hit the estimate of $0.09.

Q
What were Landec’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $127.4M, which missed the estimate of $135.5M.

