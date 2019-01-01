Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 5
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$53.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$53.1M
Earnings History
Landec Questions & Answers
When is Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) reporting earnings?
Landec (LNDC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which hit the estimate of $0.09.
What were Landec’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $127.4M, which missed the estimate of $135.5M.
