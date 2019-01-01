ñol

Lincoln National
(NYSE:LNC)
57.99
-0.33[-0.57%]
At close: May 31
57.93
-0.0600[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low57.3 - 58.68
52 Week High/Low50.55 - 77.57
Open / Close57.68 / 57.93
Float / Outstanding150.6M / 171.9M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap10B
P/E8.51
50d Avg. Price61.5
Div / Yield1.8/3.09%
Payout Ratio25.4
EPS0.6
Total Float150.6M

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Key Statistics

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14.6B
Trailing P/E
8.51
Forward P/E
5.79
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.43
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.56
Price / Book (mrq)
0.68
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.75%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.9
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
85.56
Tangible Book value per share
75.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
351.2B
Total Assets
365.9B
Total Liabilities
351.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.54
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
2.23%
EBIT Margin
3.38%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -