QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Limestone Bancorp
(NASDAQ:LMST)
20.28
0.22[1.10%]
At close: May 31
19.27
-1.0100[-4.98%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.05 - 20.52
52 Week High/Low15.77 - 23.7
Open / Close20.52 / 20.05
Float / Outstanding5.6M / 7.6M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 9.4K
Mkt Cap154.6M
P/E10.03
50d Avg. Price20.99
Div / Yield0.1/0.50%
Payout Ratio2.5
EPS0.47
Total Float5.6M

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Dividends

Limestone Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Limestone Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.05%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Limestone Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Limestone Bancorp (LMST) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Limestone Bancorp (LMST) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Limestone Bancorp ($LMST) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Limestone Bancorp (LMST) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Limestone Bancorp (LMST) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Limestone Bancorp (LMST) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)?
A

The most current yield for Limestone Bancorp (LMST) is 0.99% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

