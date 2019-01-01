|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Maclos Capital (OTCEM: LMSMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Maclos Capital.
There is no analysis for Maclos Capital
The stock price for Maclos Capital (OTCEM: LMSMF) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 15:38:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Maclos Capital.
Maclos Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Maclos Capital.
Maclos Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.