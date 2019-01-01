QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Maclos Capital Inc identifies and evaluates assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or acquire an interest.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maclos Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maclos Capital (LMSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maclos Capital (OTCEM: LMSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maclos Capital's (LMSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maclos Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Maclos Capital (LMSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maclos Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Maclos Capital (LMSMF)?

A

The stock price for Maclos Capital (OTCEM: LMSMF) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 15:38:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maclos Capital (LMSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maclos Capital.

Q

When is Maclos Capital (OTCEM:LMSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Maclos Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maclos Capital (LMSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maclos Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Maclos Capital (LMSMF) operate in?

A

Maclos Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.