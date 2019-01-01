QQQ
Lamprell PLC is a provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. Its services include fabricating packaged, pre-assembled and modularised units; constructing accommodation and complex process modules for onshore downstream projects; construction of complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets and other offshore fixed facilities; rig refurbishment; land rig services; engineering and construction and operations and maintenance. The operating business segments are Rigs and Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Installation "EPC(I)" and Contracting Services.

Lamprell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lamprell (LMPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lamprell (OTCPK: LMPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lamprell's (LMPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lamprell.

Q

What is the target price for Lamprell (LMPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lamprell

Q

Current Stock Price for Lamprell (LMPRF)?

A

The stock price for Lamprell (OTCPK: LMPRF) is $0.47975 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:47:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lamprell (LMPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lamprell.

Q

When is Lamprell (OTCPK:LMPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Lamprell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lamprell (LMPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lamprell.

Q

What sector and industry does Lamprell (LMPRF) operate in?

A

Lamprell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.