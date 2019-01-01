QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.1K
Div / Yield
0.04/6.29%
52 Wk
0.68 - 0.89
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
31.63
Open
-
P/E
5.55
EPS
0
Shares
4.3B
Outstanding
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of paper and pulp. Its segments are Packaging paper, Pulp, and Tissue paper. The majority of the revenue is generated from the packaging paper segment that covers the production of kraft liner board, test liner board, coated duplex board, white top liner board, and strength corrugating medium. People's republic of china accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Lee & Man Paper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lee & Man Paper (LMPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lee & Man Paper (OTCPK: LMPMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lee & Man Paper's (LMPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lee & Man Paper.

Q

What is the target price for Lee & Man Paper (LMPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lee & Man Paper

Q

Current Stock Price for Lee & Man Paper (LMPMF)?

A

The stock price for Lee & Man Paper (OTCPK: LMPMF) is $0.675 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:08:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lee & Man Paper (LMPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee & Man Paper.

Q

When is Lee & Man Paper (OTCPK:LMPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Lee & Man Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lee & Man Paper (LMPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lee & Man Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does Lee & Man Paper (LMPMF) operate in?

A

Lee & Man Paper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.