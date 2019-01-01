Langham Hospitality Investments and Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd is a holdings company involved in the lodging industry. The company operates through three business segments, Langham, Cordis, and Eaton. Langham invests in a portfolio of hotels with a focus on the Asian market. The business segments, Langham, Cordis, and Eaton are individual hotels based in Hong Kong. Langham is involved with the food, meeting, and conference space offerings at each of these hotels. The company generates all of its revenue in Hong Kong.