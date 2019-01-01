QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.75 - 3.75
Mkt Cap
37.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
10M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lion E-Mobility AG is engaged in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery technology. It developes battery management systems, and tests and certifies battery packs for the electric automobile industry. It perform tests of batteries of all design levels, including electrical, chemical, and mechanical, corrosive and abuse tests according to international norms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lion E-Mobility Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lion E-Mobility (LMIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lion E-Mobility (OTCEM: LMIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lion E-Mobility's (LMIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lion E-Mobility.

Q

What is the target price for Lion E-Mobility (LMIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lion E-Mobility

Q

Current Stock Price for Lion E-Mobility (LMIAF)?

A

The stock price for Lion E-Mobility (OTCEM: LMIAF) is $3.75 last updated Mon Jul 12 2021 14:07:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lion E-Mobility (LMIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lion E-Mobility.

Q

When is Lion E-Mobility (OTCEM:LMIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Lion E-Mobility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lion E-Mobility (LMIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lion E-Mobility.

Q

What sector and industry does Lion E-Mobility (LMIAF) operate in?

A

Lion E-Mobility is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.