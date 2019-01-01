QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2548.66 - 2548.76
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LEM Holding SA is a Switzerland-based holding company whose subsidiaries manufacture and distribute electrical measurement components for products with the automotive, railway, battery monitoring, and wireless submetering network measuring applications. The firm's operations are broadly organized in two segments: the industry segment, which sells transducers for temperature calibration, cell voltage measurement, and other uses, and the automotive segment, which sells components for battery management and motor drive applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LEM Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LEM Holding (LMHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LEM Holding (OTCPK: LMHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LEM Holding's (LMHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LEM Holding.

Q

What is the target price for LEM Holding (LMHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LEM Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for LEM Holding (LMHDF)?

A

The stock price for LEM Holding (OTCPK: LMHDF) is $2548.66 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 15:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LEM Holding (LMHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LEM Holding.

Q

When is LEM Holding (OTCPK:LMHDF) reporting earnings?

A

LEM Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LEM Holding (LMHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LEM Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does LEM Holding (LMHDF) operate in?

A

LEM Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.