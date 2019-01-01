ñol

Light Management Group (OTC:LMGR), Dividends

Light Management Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Light Management Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Light Management Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Light Management Group (LMGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Light Management Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Light Management Group (LMGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Light Management Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Light Management Group (LMGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Light Management Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Light Management Group (OTCEM:LMGR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Light Management Group.

