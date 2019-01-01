QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
LumiraDx Ltd is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company. It manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LumiraDx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LumiraDx (LMDXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LumiraDx's (LMDXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LumiraDx.

Q

What is the target price for LumiraDx (LMDXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LumiraDx

Q

Current Stock Price for LumiraDx (LMDXW)?

A

The stock price for LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDXW) is $1.3867 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:55:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LumiraDx (LMDXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LumiraDx.

Q

When is LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDXW) reporting earnings?

A

LumiraDx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LumiraDx (LMDXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LumiraDx.

Q

What sector and industry does LumiraDx (LMDXW) operate in?

A

LumiraDx is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.