JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of JX Luxventure using advanced sorting and filters.
JX Luxventure Questions & Answers
When is JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) reporting earnings?
JX Luxventure (LLL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL)?
The Actual EPS was $2.21, which beat the estimate of $2.02.
What were JX Luxventure’s (NASDAQ:LLL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $2.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.