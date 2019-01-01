ñol

JX Luxventure
(NASDAQ:LLL)
1.60
0.14[9.59%]
At close: May 31
1.67
0.0700[4.37%]
After Hours: 5:28PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.49 - 1.63
52 Week High/Low1.28 - 7.16
Open / Close1.6 / 1.59
Float / Outstanding4.8M / 7.4M
Vol / Avg.189.3K / 3.3M
Mkt Cap11.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.44
Total Float4.8M

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL), Dividends

JX Luxventure issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JX Luxventure generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.00%

Annual Dividend

$3.4

Last Dividend

May 17, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

JX Luxventure Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JX Luxventure (LLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JX Luxventure. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on June 4, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own JX Luxventure (LLL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JX Luxventure (LLL). The last dividend payout was on June 4, 2019 and was $0.85

Q
How much per share is the next JX Luxventure (LLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JX Luxventure (LLL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on June 4, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL)?
A

JX Luxventure has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for JX Luxventure (LLL) was $0.85 and was paid out next on June 4, 2019.

