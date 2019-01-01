JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JX Luxventure
JX Luxventure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) was reported by Barclays on May 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $270.00 expecting LLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16775.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: LLL) was provided by Barclays, and JX Luxventure maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JX Luxventure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JX Luxventure was filed on May 16, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JX Luxventure (LLL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $245.00 to $270.00. The current price JX Luxventure (LLL) is trading at is $1.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.