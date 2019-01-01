ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lonking Holdings
(OTCPK:LKHLY)
13.12
00
At close: May 27
13.07
-0.0500[-0.38%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.12 - 19.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 85.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E5.86
50d Avg. Price13.77
Div / Yield1.4/10.68%
Payout Ratio90.17
EPS-
Total Float-

Lonking Holdings (OTC:LKHLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lonking Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lonking Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lonking Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lonking Holdings (OTCPK:LKHLY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lonking Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lonking Holdings (OTCPK:LKHLY)?
A

There are no earnings for Lonking Holdings

Q
What were Lonking Holdings’s (OTCPK:LKHLY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lonking Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.