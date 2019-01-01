QQQ
Link provides administration services to the financial services sector in Australia and the U.K., predominantly in the share registry and investment fund sectors. The company is the largest provider of superannuation administration services and the second-largest provider of share registry services in Australia. Link acquired U.K.-based Capita Asset Services in 2017; this provides a range of administration services to financial services firms and comprises around 40% of group revenue. Link's clients are usually contracted for between two and five years but are relatively sticky, which results in a high proportion of recurring revenue. The business model's capital-light nature means cash conversion is relatively strong.

Link Administration Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Link Administration Hldgs (LKADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Link Administration Hldgs (OTCPK: LKADF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Link Administration Hldgs's (LKADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Link Administration Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Link Administration Hldgs (LKADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Link Administration Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Link Administration Hldgs (LKADF)?

A

The stock price for Link Administration Hldgs (OTCPK: LKADF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Link Administration Hldgs (LKADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Link Administration Hldgs.

Q

When is Link Administration Hldgs (OTCPK:LKADF) reporting earnings?

A

Link Administration Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Link Administration Hldgs (LKADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Link Administration Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Link Administration Hldgs (LKADF) operate in?

A

Link Administration Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.