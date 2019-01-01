La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LJPC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and La Jolla Pharmaceutical downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of La Jolla Pharmaceutical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for La Jolla Pharmaceutical was filed on November 26, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 26, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) is trading at is $3.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
