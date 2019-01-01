QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
172M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.24
Shares
17.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 7:12AM
LightJump Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LightJump Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LightJump Acquisition (LJAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ: LJAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LightJump Acquisition's (LJAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LightJump Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for LightJump Acquisition (LJAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LightJump Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for LightJump Acquisition (LJAQ)?

A

The stock price for LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ: LJAQ) is $9.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LightJump Acquisition (LJAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LightJump Acquisition.

Q

When is LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) reporting earnings?

A

LightJump Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LightJump Acquisition (LJAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LightJump Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does LightJump Acquisition (LJAQ) operate in?

A

LightJump Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.