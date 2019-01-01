|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ: LJAQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LightJump Acquisition.
There is no analysis for LightJump Acquisition
The stock price for LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ: LJAQ) is $9.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LightJump Acquisition.
LightJump Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LightJump Acquisition.
LightJump Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.