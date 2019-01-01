Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lizhi
Lizhi Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) was reported by Needham on August 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting LIZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 566.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) was provided by Needham, and Lizhi maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lizhi, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lizhi was filed on August 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 14, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lizhi (LIZI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $9.00. The current price Lizhi (LIZI) is trading at is $1.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
