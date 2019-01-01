ñol

Live Ventures
(NASDAQ:LIVE)
38.00
1.90[5.26%]
At close: May 31
35.43
-2.5700[-6.76%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.3 - 38
52 Week High/Low23.74 - 75.25
Open / Close36.76 / 38
Float / Outstanding2.8M / 3.1M
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 12.7K
Mkt Cap117.6M
P/E2.93
50d Avg. Price39.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.9
Total Float2.8M

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), Dividends

Live Ventures issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Live Ventures generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 14, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Live Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Live Ventures (LIVE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Live Ventures.

Q
What date did I need to own Live Ventures (LIVE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Live Ventures (LIVE). The last dividend payout was on April 30, 2004 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Live Ventures (LIVE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Live Ventures (LIVE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on April 30, 2004

Q
What is the dividend yield for Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)?
A

The most current yield for Live Ventures (LIVE) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 30, 2004

