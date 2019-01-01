QQQ
Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp is a blank check company.

Logistics Innovation Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logistics Innovation Tech (LITTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ: LITTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logistics Innovation Tech's (LITTU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logistics Innovation Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Logistics Innovation Tech (LITTU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logistics Innovation Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Logistics Innovation Tech (LITTU)?

A

The stock price for Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ: LITTU) is $9.85 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:07:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logistics Innovation Tech (LITTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logistics Innovation Tech.

Q

When is Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ:LITTU) reporting earnings?

A

Logistics Innovation Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logistics Innovation Tech (LITTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logistics Innovation Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Logistics Innovation Tech (LITTU) operate in?

A

Logistics Innovation Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.