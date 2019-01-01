Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ:LITT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Logistics Innovation Tech Questions & Answers
When is Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ:LITT) reporting earnings?
Logistics Innovation Tech (LITT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ:LITT)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Logistics Innovation Tech’s (NASDAQ:LITT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
