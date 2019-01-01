ñol

Logistics Innovation Tech
(NASDAQ:LITT)
9.74
0.03[0.31%]
At close: May 31
9.66
-0.0800[-0.82%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.74 - 9.74
52 Week High/Low9.33 - 9.85
Open / Close9.74 / 9.74
Float / Outstanding34.1M / 42.6M
Vol / Avg.0K / 73K
Mkt Cap415M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float34.1M

Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ:LITT), Dividends

Logistics Innovation Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Logistics Innovation Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Logistics Innovation Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Logistics Innovation Tech (LITT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logistics Innovation Tech.

Q
What date did I need to own Logistics Innovation Tech (LITT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logistics Innovation Tech.

Q
How much per share is the next Logistics Innovation Tech (LITT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logistics Innovation Tech.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Logistics Innovation Tech (NASDAQ:LITT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logistics Innovation Tech.

