ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LightInTheBox Holding
(NYSE:LITB)
1.23
0.06[5.13%]
At close: May 31
1.21
-0.0200[-1.63%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.14 - 1.23
52 Week High/Low0.87 - 3.12
Open / Close1.14 / 1.19
Float / Outstanding- / 113M
Vol / Avg.31.2K / 102.8K
Mkt Cap139M
P/E9.75
50d Avg. Price1.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float-

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), Key Statistics

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
88M
Trailing P/E
9.75
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.3
Price / Book (mrq)
2.07
Price / EBITDA
4.99
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.31
Earnings Yield
10.26%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.51
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.56
Tangible Book value per share
0.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
131.5M
Total Assets
195.4M
Total Liabilities
131.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
47.19%
Net Margin
7.47%
EBIT Margin
12.62%
EBITDA Margin
12.62%
Operating Margin
-6.6%