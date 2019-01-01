QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
640.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Li-S Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Li-S Energy (LISEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Li-S Energy (OTCPK: LISEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Li-S Energy's (LISEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Li-S Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Li-S Energy (LISEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Li-S Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Li-S Energy (LISEF)?

A

The stock price for Li-S Energy (OTCPK: LISEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Li-S Energy (LISEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Li-S Energy.

Q

When is Li-S Energy (OTCPK:LISEF) reporting earnings?

A

Li-S Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Li-S Energy (LISEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Li-S Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Li-S Energy (LISEF) operate in?

A

Li-S Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.