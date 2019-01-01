Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc
(NASDAQ:LIPO)
$2.13
0.14[7.04%]
At close: Aug 29
$2.00
-0.1300[-6.10%]
After Hours: 7:52AM EDT
Open2.003Close2.130
Vol / Avg.1.118K / 7.215KMkt Cap12.235M
Day Range2.003 - 2.16052 Wk Range1.690 - 7.720

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:LIPO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lipella Pharmaceuticals gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

24.3K

Short Interest %

0.56%

Days to Cover

2.72
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved