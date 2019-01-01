ñol

Lion
(OTCPK:LIOPY)
20.91
00
At close: May 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.91 - 20.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 142.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E15
50d Avg. Price20.91
Div / Yield0.43/2.04%
Payout Ratio27.03
EPS55.12
Total Float-

Lion (OTC:LIOPY), Key Statistics

Lion (OTC: LIOPY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.5B
Trailing P/E
15
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
15
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.04
Price / Book (mrq)
1.52
Price / EBITDA
7.47
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.21
Earnings Yield
6.67%
Price change 1 M
0.44
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.79
Tangible Book value per share
12.41
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
140.3B
Total Assets
404B
Total Liabilities
140.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.33
Gross Margin
45.15%
Net Margin
9.07%
EBIT Margin
12.77%
EBITDA Margin
17.39%
Operating Margin
12.05%