Lionheart III
(NASDAQ:LION)
10.005
0.055[0.55%]
At close: May 31
10.005
00
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.01 - 10.01
52 Week High/Low9.79 - 11.06
Open / Close10.01 / 10.01
Float / Outstanding- / 16M
Vol / Avg.140.2K / 53.6K
Mkt Cap160.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION), Dividends

Lionheart III issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lionheart III generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Jun 27, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lionheart III Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lionheart III (LION) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lionheart III. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on July 1, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Lionheart III (LION) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lionheart III (LION). The last dividend payout was on July 1, 2019 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Lionheart III (LION) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lionheart III (LION). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on July 1, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION)?
A

Lionheart III has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lionheart III (LION) was $0.12 and was paid out next on July 1, 2019.

