There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
LiNiu Technology Group is active in the retail sale of agricultural products and services. The company offers LiNiu Network platform, which is an electronic business to consumer, customer to customer and online to offline trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry, at its Website www.liniuyang.com. The company's services can also be accessed through the Android system on mobile phones. Its products comprise of agricultural resource, seeding agricultural products, agricultural and sideline products, Chinese herbal medicine and handicrafts.

LiNiu Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LiNiu Technology Group (LINUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LiNiu Technology Group (OTCEM: LINUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LiNiu Technology Group's (LINUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LiNiu Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for LiNiu Technology Group (LINUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LiNiu Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for LiNiu Technology Group (LINUF)?

A

The stock price for LiNiu Technology Group (OTCEM: LINUF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:18:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LiNiu Technology Group (LINUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LiNiu Technology Group.

Q

When is LiNiu Technology Group (OTCEM:LINUF) reporting earnings?

A

LiNiu Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LiNiu Technology Group (LINUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LiNiu Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does LiNiu Technology Group (LINUF) operate in?

A

LiNiu Technology Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.