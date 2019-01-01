LiNiu Technology Group is active in the retail sale of agricultural products and services. The company offers LiNiu Network platform, which is an electronic business to consumer, customer to customer and online to offline trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry, at its Website www.liniuyang.com. The company's services can also be accessed through the Android system on mobile phones. Its products comprise of agricultural resource, seeding agricultural products, agricultural and sideline products, Chinese herbal medicine and handicrafts.