QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Linde
(NYSE:LIN)
324.50
-5.13[-1.56%]
At close: May 31
324.68
0.1800[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:39PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low322.9 - 327.85
52 Week High/Low267.51 - 352.18
Open / Close324.45 / 324.68
Float / Outstanding501.9M / 502.7M
Vol / Avg.2.5M / 2.2M
Mkt Cap163.1B
P/E42.48
50d Avg. Price315.16
Div / Yield4.68/1.42%
Payout Ratio56.06
EPS2.31
Total Float501.9M

Linde (NYSE:LIN), Dividends

Linde issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Linde generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$4.68

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Linde Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Linde (LIN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Linde (LIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Linde ($LIN) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Linde (LIN) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Linde (LIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Linde (LIN) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $1.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for Linde (NYSE:LIN)?
A

The most current yield for Linde (LIN) is 1.49% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

