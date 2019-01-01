Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) was reported by Barclays on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.50 expecting LILA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) was provided by Barclays, and Liberty Latin America maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liberty Latin America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liberty Latin America was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liberty Latin America (LILA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $10.50. The current price Liberty Latin America (LILA) is trading at is $9.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
