Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/96.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.78 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
148.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination.

Liberty Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Resources (LIBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Resources (NASDAQ: LIBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty Resources's (LIBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Resources (LIBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Resources (LIBY)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Resources (NASDAQ: LIBY) is $9.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:22:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Resources (LIBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Resources.

Q

When is Liberty Resources (NASDAQ:LIBY) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty Resources (LIBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Resources (LIBY) operate in?

A

Liberty Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.