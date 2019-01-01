QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Liberty Bancorp is a United States based bank holding company. It is the parent company of Liberty Bank which is an independent, community bank. The bank offers personal banking and business banking services. The bank's primary source of revenue is providing commercial loans to small and middle-market businesses and personal loans to middle-income individuals.

Liberty Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Bancorp (LIBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Bancorp (OTCPK: LIBC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Liberty Bancorp's (LIBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Bancorp (LIBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Bancorp (LIBC)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Bancorp (OTCPK: LIBC) is $25.75 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 18:12:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Bancorp (LIBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Bancorp.

Q

When is Liberty Bancorp (OTCPK:LIBC) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty Bancorp (LIBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Bancorp (LIBC) operate in?

A

Liberty Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.