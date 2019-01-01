ñol

LianBio
(NASDAQ:LIAN)
2.97
-0.19[-6.01%]
At close: Jun 9
2.97
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low2.95 - 3.13
52 Week High/Low2.15 - 16.37
Open / Close3.11 / 2.97
Float / Outstanding- / 108.3M
Vol / Avg.154.6K / 611.1K
Mkt Cap321.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.69
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float-

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for LianBio

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

LianBio Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for LianBio (LIAN)?
A

The latest price target for LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.58 expecting LIAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 525.59% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for LianBio (LIAN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and LianBio initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for LianBio (LIAN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LianBio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LianBio was filed on November 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 26, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating LianBio (LIAN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LianBio (LIAN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.58. The current price LianBio (LIAN) is trading at is $2.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

