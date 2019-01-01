LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LianBio
LianBio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.58 expecting LIAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 525.59% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and LianBio initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LianBio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LianBio was filed on November 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LianBio (LIAN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.58. The current price LianBio (LIAN) is trading at is $2.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
