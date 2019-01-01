ñol

Li Auto
(NASDAQ:LI)
Why is it moving?
Shares of Chinese companies are trading higher on reports Shanghai will ease some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. A COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai and lockdown measures have hampered economic activity and weighed on Chines stocks this year.
25.07
0.79[3.25%]
At close: May 31
25.07
00
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.57 - 25.51
52 Week High/Low16.86 - 37.45
Open / Close25.5 / 25.07
Float / Outstanding- / 964.8M
Vol / Avg.11.5M / 10.4M
Mkt Cap24.2B
P/E4068.6
50d Avg. Price24.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Key Statistics

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.4B
Trailing P/E
4068.6
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4068.6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.64
Price / Book (mrq)
3.79
Price / EBITDA
590.89
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
448.91
Earnings Yield
0.02%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.41
Tangible Book value per share
6.29
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
24.3B
Total Assets
65.8B
Total Liabilities
24.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
22.63%
Net Margin
-0.11%
EBIT Margin
0.31%
EBITDA Margin
0.31%
Operating Margin
-4.32%