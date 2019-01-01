ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
L3Harris Technologies
(NYSE:LHX)
240.44
-0.48[-0.20%]
At close: May 31
240.90
0.4600[0.19%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low237.02 - 241.73
52 Week High/Low200.71 - 279.71
Open / Close238.71 / 240.9
Float / Outstanding192.2M / 192.9M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap46.4B
P/E25.96
50d Avg. Price246.03
Div / Yield4.48/1.86%
Payout Ratio45.04
EPS2.46
Total Float192.2M

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Key Statistics

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
53.9B
Trailing P/E
25.96
Forward P/E
17.83
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.78
Price / Book (mrq)
2.41
Price / EBITDA
13.73
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.37
Earnings Yield
3.85%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.96
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
99.86
Tangible Book value per share
-28.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
15.1B
Total Assets
34.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.51
Gross Margin
29.82%
Net Margin
11.13%
EBIT Margin
15.06%
EBITDA Margin
20.67%
Operating Margin
11.54%