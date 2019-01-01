ñol

L3Harris Technologies
(NYSE:LHX)
240.44
-0.48[-0.20%]
At close: May 31
240.90
0.4600[0.19%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low237.02 - 241.73
52 Week High/Low200.71 - 279.71
Open / Close238.71 / 240.9
Float / Outstanding192.2M / 192.9M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap46.4B
P/E25.96
50d Avg. Price246.03
Div / Yield4.48/1.86%
Payout Ratio45.04
EPS2.46
Total Float192.2M

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Dividends

L3Harris Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash L3Harris Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.96%

Annual Dividend

$4.48

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

L3Harris Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next L3Harris Technologies (LHX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 22, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own L3Harris Technologies (LHX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for L3Harris Technologies ($LHX) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of L3Harris Technologies (LHX) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next L3Harris Technologies (LHX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for L3Harris Technologies (LHX) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $1.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)?
A

The most current yield for L3Harris Technologies (LHX) is 1.82% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

