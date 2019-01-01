ñol

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs
(OTCPK:LHUAF)
0.0704
00
At close: Apr 14
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap78.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTC:LHUAF), Dividends

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTCPK:LHUAF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

