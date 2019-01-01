QQQ
Leader Hill Corp operates in the industry of business consulting that intends to assist start-up to mid-size companies in the East Asia region, with a focus on mainland China and Hong Kong. Its core services are divided into four categories: company formation, corporate secretarial and administration, accounting and bookkeeping, and general business consulting services.

Leader Hill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leader Hill (LHIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leader Hill (OTCPK: LHIL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leader Hill's (LHIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leader Hill.

Q

What is the target price for Leader Hill (LHIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leader Hill

Q

Current Stock Price for Leader Hill (LHIL)?

A

The stock price for Leader Hill (OTCPK: LHIL) is $3.5 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:43:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leader Hill (LHIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leader Hill.

Q

When is Leader Hill (OTCPK:LHIL) reporting earnings?

A

Leader Hill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leader Hill (LHIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leader Hill.

Q

What sector and industry does Leader Hill (LHIL) operate in?

A

Leader Hill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.