Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lucira Health
The latest price target for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) was reported by William Blair on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LHDX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) was provided by William Blair, and Lucira Health downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lucira Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lucira Health was filed on May 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lucira Health (LHDX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lucira Health (LHDX) is trading at is $1.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
