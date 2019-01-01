LHC Gr (NASDAQ:LHCG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LHC Gr
LHC Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LHC Gr (NASDAQ: LHCG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $170.00 expecting LHCG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.00% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LHC Gr (NASDAQ: LHCG) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and LHC Gr downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LHC Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LHC Gr was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LHC Gr (LHCG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $190.00 to $170.00. The current price LHC Gr (LHCG) is trading at is $166.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
