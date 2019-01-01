QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 10.15
Mkt Cap
276.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 9:06AM
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp s a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ: LHAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lerer Hippeau Acquisition's (LHAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA)?

A

The stock price for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ: LHAA) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:38:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition.

Q

When is Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) reporting earnings?

A

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) operate in?

A

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.