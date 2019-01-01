ñol

Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), Key Statistics

Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
29B
Trailing P/E
11.83
Forward P/E
13.35
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.57
Price / Book (mrq)
2.23
Price / EBITDA
6.77
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.88
Earnings Yield
8.45%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
115.65
Tangible Book value per share
-15.29
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10B
Total Assets
20.7B
Total Liabilities
10B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.11
Gross Margin
31.62%
Net Margin
12.61%
EBIT Margin
17.5%
EBITDA Margin
21.64%
Operating Margin
17.99%