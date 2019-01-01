ñol

Laboratory Corp
(NYSE:LH)
247.14
-10.73[-4.16%]
At close: May 31
246.72
-0.4200[-0.17%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low246.12 - 255.29
52 Week High/Low232.01 - 317.17
Open / Close255.97 / -
Float / Outstanding72M / 92.7M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 826.5K
Mkt Cap22.9B
P/E11.83
50d Avg. Price259.23
Div / Yield2.88/1.12%
Payout Ratio-
EPS5.27
Total Float72M

Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), Dividends

Laboratory Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Laboratory Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.09%

Annual Dividend

$2.88

Last Dividend

May 19
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Laboratory Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Laboratory Corp (LH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laboratory Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Laboratory Corp (LH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Laboratory Corp ($LH) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Laboratory Corp (LH) shares by May 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Laboratory Corp (LH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Laboratory Corp (LH) will be on May 18, 2022 and will be $0.72

Q
What is the dividend yield for Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH)?
A

Laboratory Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Laboratory Corp (LH) was $0.72 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

