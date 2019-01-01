ñol

Ling Yue Services Group
(OTCPK:LGYSF)
$0.0958
At close: Jul 22

Ling Yue Services Group (OTC:LGYSF), Quotes and News Summary

Ling Yue Services Group (OTC: LGYSF)

Ling Yue Services Group Ltd is a property management company. Its business covers residential property services, commercial property services, urban services, public construction services and others. The Group's revenue is mainly derived from three major businesses namely property management services; value-added services to non-property owners; and community value-added services. The majority of revenue is derived from property management services segment.
Ling Yue Services Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ling Yue Services Group (LGYSF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ling Yue Services Group (OTCPK: LGYSF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Ling Yue Services Group's (LGYSF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Ling Yue Services Group.

Q
What is the target price for Ling Yue Services Group (LGYSF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Ling Yue Services Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Ling Yue Services Group (LGYSF)?
A

The stock price for Ling Yue Services Group (OTCPK: LGYSF) is $0.0958 last updated July 22, 2022, 1:50 PM UTC.

Q
Does Ling Yue Services Group (LGYSF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ling Yue Services Group.

Q
When is Ling Yue Services Group (OTCPK:LGYSF) reporting earnings?
A

Ling Yue Services Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Ling Yue Services Group (LGYSF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ling Yue Services Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Ling Yue Services Group (LGYSF) operate in?
A

Ling Yue Services Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.