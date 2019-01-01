QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/326.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.69 - 10.25
Mkt Cap
837.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
86.3M
Outstanding
Longview Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Longview Acquisition Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Longview Acquisition Corp (LGV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Longview Acquisition Corp (NYSE: LGV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Longview Acquisition Corp's (LGV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Longview Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Longview Acquisition Corp (LGV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Longview Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Longview Acquisition Corp (LGV)?

A

The stock price for Longview Acquisition Corp (NYSE: LGV) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:30:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Longview Acquisition Corp (LGV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longview Acquisition Corp.

Q

When is Longview Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LGV) reporting earnings?

A

Longview Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Longview Acquisition Corp (LGV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Longview Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Longview Acquisition Corp (LGV) operate in?

A

Longview Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.