Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/72.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.73 - 10.01
Mkt Cap
355.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
Legato Merger Corp II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which it referred to as a 'target business'.

Analyst Ratings

Legato Merger Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legato Merger Corp (LGTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legato Merger Corp (NASDAQ: LGTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legato Merger Corp's (LGTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legato Merger Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Legato Merger Corp (LGTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legato Merger Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Legato Merger Corp (LGTO)?

A

The stock price for Legato Merger Corp (NASDAQ: LGTO) is $9.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legato Merger Corp (LGTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legato Merger Corp.

Q

When is Legato Merger Corp (NASDAQ:LGTO) reporting earnings?

A

Legato Merger Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legato Merger Corp (LGTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legato Merger Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Legato Merger Corp (LGTO) operate in?

A

Legato Merger Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.